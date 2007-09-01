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Discontinued

SalonDry 'n StraightHairdryer

HP4867/00

Dry and style your hair easily from root to tip

Want a straight shiny finish to your blow dry? The SalonDry ‘n’ Straight features 1800W of ionic drying power plus a floating comb to help you finish your straight style perfectly all over.

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SalonDry 'n Straight

Dry and style your hair easily from root to tip

  • 1800W

  • Floating comb

  • IonBoost

Straightening comb catches and guides the hair easily

The airflow is directed on to the comb as it glides through the hair to achieve beautiful straight results easier than ever. The comb can be used for precision straightening or for touch ups.

Floating comb allows you to straighten from root to tip

The floating comb follows the curves of your scalp and allows you to straighten your hair from root to tip.

1800W for beautiful results

1800W for beautiful results

This 1800W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and drying power, for beautiful results every day.

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