Discontinued
HP6581/00
Reveal your skin's perfection
Philips SatinPerfect epilator with SkinPerfect system removes even fine, short hairs while protecting the skin. Wet&Dry, for a comfortable use during your shower routine. Includes Wet&Dry precision epilator, shaving head with comb and smart tweezers
Wet & dry
Deluxe edition
This epilator has ceramic textured discs to gently remove even the finest hair
This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hair without pulling the skin.
For wet and dry usage.