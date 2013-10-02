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Discontinued

Straightener

HP8319/03

Easy straight and shine

Specially designed for speed and ease of use, the longer plates of the new Essential Care straightener allow you to get the straight look you want faster, while being gentle on your hair.

See all benefits

with 100mm long plates

Easy straight and shine

  • Essential Care

  • Ceramic

Long plates for fast and easy straightening

Long plates for fast and easy straightening

The longer plates enable a better contact with the hair and help you achieve perfect straightening results in less time.

210°C professional high heat for perfect results

210°C professional high heat for perfect results

This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.

Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds

Technical Specifications

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