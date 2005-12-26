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  • The ultra close shave The ultra close shave The ultra close shave

    SmartTouch-XL Electric shaver

    HQ9080

    The ultra close shave

    For men who only want the very best, this two header SmartTouch-XL shaver combines advanced Speed-XL shaving heads with the unique SmartTouch Contour Following system for a fast, smooth, close shave with less irritation.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD538.00

    SmartTouch-XL Electric shaver

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    See all Basic Shavers

    The ultra close shave

    Perfectly close, even in hard to reach areas

    Super Lift & Cut technology

    Super Lift & Cut technology

    The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

    Precision Cutting System

    Precision Cutting System

    The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

    Washable shaver

    Washable shaver

    The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

    SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

    SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

    Constantly keeps the 2 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.

    Speed-XL shaving heads: for a fast and close shave

    Speed-XL shaving heads: for a fast and close shave

    The two shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

    Individually floating heads

    Align the razor sharp blades closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

    Reflex Action system

    Automatically adjust to every curve of your face and neck for flexible, smoother shaving.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Stand
      Bathroom stand
      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush
      Pouch
      Soft pouch

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      • SmartTouch Contour-following
      • Reflex Action system
      • Individual floating heads
      Shaving system
      • Precision Cutting System
      • Super Lift & Cut technology

    • Ease of use

      Charging
      • Corded/cordless
      • Quick charge
      Display
      • Battery full indicator
      • Battery low indicator
      • Charge indicator
      Cleaning
      Washable
      Charging
      1 hour
      Shaving time
      26 days

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