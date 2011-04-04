Discontinued
HR1613/01
Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!
650 W, plastic bar
Double action knife
1,7 L Beaker, XL chopper,whisk
16 speeds +turbo
With 16 speed settings you can select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients creating the preferred consistency or smoothest blending results.
For the toughest ingredients.