Food Preparation
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Blender and Juicer
Discontinued
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HR1843/00
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User Manual Philips - English
300 W blender and juice extractor with 2 speed settings and pulse, QuickClean function, detachable knife unit and 1.5 l blender jar. 0.7 l juice jug included.
All (5)
Will certain ingredients cause pigment discoloration?
The pulp from my Philips juicer feels moist
Can I juice citrus fruits with my Philips juicer?
What can I juice with my Philips juicer?
How do I prepare fruits and vegetables for my Philips Juicer?
The filter of my Philips Juicer is blocked
Contacting Philips
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