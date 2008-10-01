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  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy

Discontinued

Viva CollectionJuicer

HR1854/00

Healthy juice made easy

Juicing has never been easier. This Philips 550 W juicer HR1854/00 with its extra large feeding tube will swallow fruit and vegetables whole, without the need for chopping. It also has a juice jug that will keep your juice fresh for longer.

See all benefits

Easy juicer: no chopping, no hassle.

Healthy juice made easy

  • 550 W

  • 1.5 L

  • L tube

All parts are dishwasher safe

All parts are dishwasher safe

All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

No pre-cutting thanks to extra large feeding tube

No pre-cutting thanks to extra large feeding tube

The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them anymore.

This juice jug keeps your juice fresh for longer

This juice jug keeps your juice fresh for longer

Keep your juice fresh for longer after you've made it in this 700 ml juice jug.

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