Food Preparation
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Aluminium Collection Juicer
Discontinued
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HR1861/00
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Important Information Manual Philips Viva Collection Juicer - English
User Manual Philips Aluminium Collection Juicer
All (7)
What speed should I use for different produce?
Can I juice citrus fruits with my Philips juicer?
Is my Philips Juicer dishwasher safe?
Will certain ingredients cause pigment discoloration?
The pulp from my Philips juicer feels moist
My Philips Juicer gives off an unpleasant smell
The filter of my Philips Juicer is blocked
Contacting Philips
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