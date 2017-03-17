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  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass

Avance CollectionMasticating juicer

HR1932/31

Unleash all the goodness into your glass

Philips innovative MicroMasticating technology is designed to open up the cells of your fruits and vegetables to squeeze the maximum out. It makes nutritious juices and 100% natural sorbet. All parts can be rinsed clean in 1 minute.

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MicroMasticating extracts up to 90%* of the fruit

Unleash all the goodness into your glass

  • MicroMasticating technology

  • Metallic rose

  • LED feedback

  • Extra filter

Juice directly into your glass

Juice directly into your glass

Juicing directly into the glass allows you to tailor each glass to the taste of your family members, to avoid using and having to clean unnecessary parts and keeps your counter top clear.

Innovative drip stop keeps your counter clean

Innovative drip stop keeps your counter clean

Fully integrated drip stop allows you to stop between juicing sessions and keep your counter top clean at all times. Simply push the bottom of the juice outlet and without wetting your fingers the juice flow will stop.

Inspiring recipe book included

Inspiring recipe book included

Selection of your recipes and ingredients is an important part of your juicing experience. In this book we provide inspiration in 40 recipes and give you full guidance on the health benefits you get from those recipes.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Internal tests on 1000g each of grapes, apple, black berry, strawberry, tomato, watermelon, orange and pomegranate.