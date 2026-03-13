Food Preparation
All series
Blender
Discontinued
Support
HR2007/71
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Important Information Manual Philips Blender HR2007/71
This blender offers a 350 W motor, 1.5l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy.
All (5)
Can I use my Philips blender to grind hard ingredients?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
What is the small lid of my Philips blender jar for?
How to store the cord of my Philips blender
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
Foam is coming out of my Philips blender
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you