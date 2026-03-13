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Blender

Discontinued

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Blender

HR2007/71

Blender

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Important Information Manual Philips Blender HR2007/71

  • PDF file, 1.1 MB
  • 13 March 2026

This blender offers a 350 W motor, 1.5l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy.

  • PDF file
  • 19 July 2026

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