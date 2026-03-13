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HR2864
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User Manual Philips Blender HR2864 - English
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All (2)
What is the small lid of my Philips blender jar for?
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
Foam is coming out of my Philips blender
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