Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Mini blender
Discontinued
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HR2872/01
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Consumer Care Book Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
Eco passport Philips Daily Collection Mini blender
All (2)
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
My Philips Blender's blade is not rotating and I cannot blend or chop
Foam is coming out of my Philips blender
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
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