DivX Plus HD Certified for high definition DivX playback

DivX Plus HD on your Blu-ray player and/or DVD player offers the latest in DivX technology to let you enjoy HD videos and movies from the Internet direct to your Philips HDTV or PC. DivX Plus HD supports the playback of DivX Plus content (H.264 HD video with high-quality AAC audio in an MKV file container) while also supporting previous versions of DivX video up to 1080p. DivX Plus HD for true HD digital video.