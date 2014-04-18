Discontinued
HTB3580/98
1000W Powerful cinematic surround sound
Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home theater system It offers powerful 1000W with deeper bass effect and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.
Double Bass Sound
Bluetooth® and NFC
1000W
Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.
To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.
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Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.