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Discontinued

5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

HTB3580/98

1000W Powerful cinematic surround sound

Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home theater system It offers powerful 1000W with deeper bass effect and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.

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1000W Powerful cinematic surround sound

  • Double Bass Sound

  • Bluetooth® and NFC

  • 1000W

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

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Disclaimers

  1. To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.

  2. DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.

  3. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.