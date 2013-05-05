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Discontinued

5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

HTB5510D/98

True cinematic experience with Crystal Clear Sound

Enrich music and movies, with this Philips home theater. With a 15mm soft-dome, horn-loaded tweeter, audio has never sounded more distortion-free. With a powerful 3 x stronger “Ribbed” Bass Reflex system for ultra-lifelike low notes.

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Obsessed with Sound

True cinematic experience with Crystal Clear Sound

  • Crystal Clear Sound

  • Built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth®

  • HDMI hub & iPod/iPhone via USB

  • 1000W

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

Touch panel for intuitive playback and volume control

Touch panel for intuitive playback and volume control

Intuitive touch panel controls allows you to control the volume as well as other playback options by simply pressing the touch sensitive controls on the front panel.

Built-in WiFi to enjoy your connected media wirelessly

Built-in WiFi to enjoy your connected media wirelessly

Thanks to built-in WiFi, by simply connecting your home theater directly to your home network, you can experience a rich selection of popular online services. You can enjoy some of the best websites offering movies, pictures, infotainment and other online contents tailored to fit your TV screen.

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