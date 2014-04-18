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Discontinued

5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

HTB5550/98

1000W Powerful cinematic surround sound

Enrich music and movies, with this Philips home theater . With a 15mm soft-dome, horn-loaded tweeter, audio has never sounded more distortion-free. With a powerful 3 x stronger “Ribbed” Bass Reflex system for ultra-lifelike low notes.

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with wireless rear speaker

1000W Powerful cinematic surround sound

  • Crystal Clear Sound

  • Wireless rear speakers

  • Built-in WiFi, Bluetooth & NFC

  • 1000W

Wireless rear speakers for fewer wires across your room

Wireless rear speakers for fewer wires across your room

Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections. **The wireless connection is between the main unit and the rear speakers only. Rear speakers are both connected to wireless receiver modules.

Crystal Clear Sound for super clarity and realism

Crystal Clear Sound for super clarity and realism

Unleash your Miracast™- certified device content on your TV

Unleash your Miracast™- certified device content on your TV

MiracastTM is a peer-to-peer wireless screencasting standard formed via Wi-Fi Direct connections. Simplified user interface likes screen-mirroring the portable device screen to bigger screen via Miracast™ certified device, no limit by pre-build codec for decoding.

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Disclaimers

  1. To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.

  2. DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.

  3. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.