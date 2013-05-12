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Discontinued

5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

HTB5570D/98

True cinematic experience with Crystal Clear Sound

Enrich music and movies, with this Philips home theater . With a 15mm soft-dome, horn-loaded tweeter, audio has never sounded more distortion-free. With a powerful 3 x stronger “Ribbed” Bass Reflex system for ultra-lifelike low notes.

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Obsessed with Sound

True cinematic experience with Crystal Clear Sound

  • Crystal Clear Sound

  • Built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth®

  • HDMI hub & iPod/iPhone via USB

  • 1000W

Connect to HDMI x 2 for great picture and sound quality

Connect to HDMI x 2 for great picture and sound quality

Enjoy larger-than-life 3D playback and crystal-clear 5.1 or 7.1 audio by simply plugging our player's audio HDMI x 2 output to the connection in your non-3D AV receiver.

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone via USB port

Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone! Simply connect your iPod/iPhone with its USB cable to the USB port of the Home Theater System. It charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your Apple device battery running out.

Built-in WiFi to enjoy your connected media wirelessly

Built-in WiFi to enjoy your connected media wirelessly

Thanks to built-in WiFi, by simply connecting your home theater directly to your home network, you can experience a rich selection of popular online services. You can enjoy some of the best websites offering movies, pictures, infotainment and other online contents tailored to fit your TV screen.

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Disclaimers

  1. DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.

  2. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.