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Discontinued

5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

HTB5580/98

1000W Powerful cinematic surround sound

Enrich music and movies, with this Philips home theater . With a 15mm soft-dome, horn-loaded tweeter, audio has never sounded more distortion-free. With a powerful 3 x stronger “Ribbed” Bass Reflex system for ultra-lifelike low notes.

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with wireless rear speaker

1000W Powerful cinematic surround sound

  • Crystal Clear Sound

  • Wireless rear speakers

  • Built-in WiFi, Bluetooth & NFC

  • 1000W

Bluetooth wireless music streaming from your music devices

Bluetooth wireless music streaming from your music devices

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

Powerful speakers with double basspipes for great sound

Powerful speakers with double basspipes for great sound

Powerful speakers with a bass-reflex system and double basspipes enhance the lower frequencies and deliver rock-solid, deep bass sounds. You'll be able to hear the lowest murmur or the deepest roar.

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Disclaimers

  1. To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.

  2. DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.

  3. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.