Discontinued
HTB5580/98
1000W Powerful cinematic surround sound
Enrich music and movies, with this Philips home theater . With a 15mm soft-dome, horn-loaded tweeter, audio has never sounded more distortion-free. With a powerful 3 x stronger “Ribbed” Bass Reflex system for ultra-lifelike low notes.
Crystal Clear Sound
Wireless rear speakers
Built-in WiFi, Bluetooth & NFC
1000W
Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.
Powerful speakers with a bass-reflex system and double basspipes enhance the lower frequencies and deliver rock-solid, deep bass sounds. You'll be able to hear the lowest murmur or the deepest roar.
To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.
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