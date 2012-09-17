Auto calibration synchronizes speakers for perfect acoustics

Adjusting your new Philips home theater for optimum sound experience is now a breeze. With the simple touch of a button on the remote, the intelligent pre-loaded sound calibrator software is launched and emits test signals to the speakers. These signals are captured and analyzed by the auto-calibration microphone and the necessary adjustments are made, taking into consideration the distances between speakers and listening positions, the loudness and the delay response of audio signals from each speaker. In 60 seconds, your in-room sound experience is enhanced and optimized.