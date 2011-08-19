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Discontinued

5.1 Home theater

HTS3541/98

Powerful surround sound

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with Blu-ray Disc playback.

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from compact speakers

Powerful surround sound

  • Blu-ray

Modern design to complement your home environment

EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. To upgrade for access to YouTube and Picasa, visit www.philips.com/support

  2. Only for models that are Wi-Fi ready, for details, please refer to the product specification.