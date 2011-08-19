Discontinued
HTS3541/98
Powerful surround sound
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with Blu-ray Disc playback.
Blu-ray
EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.
To upgrade for access to YouTube and Picasa, visit www.philips.com/support
Only for models that are Wi-Fi ready, for details, please refer to the product specification.