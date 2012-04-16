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Discontinued

Immersive Sound5.1 Home theater

HTS3563/98

Powerful surround sound

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful 600W surround sound and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.

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With Blu-ray 3D

Powerful surround sound

  • Smart TV

  • 3D Blu-ray

Optional WiFi accessory to wirelessly connect to internet

DivX Plus HD Certified for high definition DivX playback

DivX Plus HD Certified for high definition DivX playback

DivX Plus HD on your Blu-ray player and/or DVD player offers the latest in DivX technology to let you enjoy HD videos and movies from the Internet direct to your Philips HDTV or PC. DivX Plus HD supports the playback of DivX Plus content (H.264 HD video with high-quality AAC audio in an MKV file container) while also supporting previous versions of DivX video up to 1080p. DivX Plus HD for true HD digital video.

Modern design to complement your home environment

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