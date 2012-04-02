Smart TV to enjoy online services & access multimedia on TV

Philips home theater & Blu-ray player with Smart TV offer you an array of enhanced features, including Net TV, SimplyShare & MyRemote. Net TV brings a wide range of online information & entertainment to your TV for services like video-on-demand. With SimplyShare, you can access photos, music & movies stored on your PC from the comfort of your couch. You can also use your smartphone/tablet to control your home theater via Philips MyRemote app.