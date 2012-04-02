Discontinued
HTS5563/98
Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.
Double Bass Sound
3D Blu-ray
Philips home theater & Blu-ray player with Smart TV offer you an array of enhanced features, including Net TV, SimplyShare & MyRemote. Net TV brings a wide range of online information & entertainment to your TV for services like video-on-demand. With SimplyShare, you can access photos, music & movies stored on your PC from the comfort of your couch. You can also use your smartphone/tablet to control your home theater via Philips MyRemote app.
HDMI Hub provides additional HDMI ports to allow you to connect other devices such as your game console or HD set-top box to your home theater conveniently. By connecting your devices through the HDMI Hub, you can enjoy high-definition sound and picture for all your entertainment.