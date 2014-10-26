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Discontinued

FidelioHeadphones with lightning connector

M2L/00

High Resolution Sound

The M2L Headphones deliver Fidelio's signature sound in high resolution directly to your iOS device, without distortion or crosstalk, thanks to a Lightning connector and built-in DAC. Enjoy pristinely detailed sound anywhere, in style.

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High Resolution Sound

  • 40mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Deluxe memory foam cushions

  • Flat folding

Optimized 40mm neodymium drivers for pure authentic sound

Optimized 40mm neodymium drivers for pure authentic sound

Each speaker driver is carefully hand picked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure the most balanced natural sound. The 40mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to deliver true high definition sound in a wide dynamic range, reproducing even the most minute details.

Optimized Lightning™ connector for iOS devices

Optimized Lightning™ connector for iOS devices

The Philips Fidelio M2L is fitted with a Lightning™ connector, which supplies a pure digital signal directly to the headphones. Keeping the signal digital helps to reduce crosstalk interference and improves stereo separation.

Integrated DAC and amp for high resolution music anywhere

Integrated DAC and amp for high resolution music anywhere

The digital-to-analog converter (DAC) integrated into the Philips Fidelio M2L gives you the freedom and mobility to enjoy your high resolution music anytime, anywhere. No hassles with lugging extra gear when you’re out and about.

Technical Specifications

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