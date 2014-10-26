Discontinued
M2L/00
High Resolution Sound
The M2L Headphones deliver Fidelio's signature sound in high resolution directly to your iOS device, without distortion or crosstalk, thanks to a Lightning connector and built-in DAC. Enjoy pristinely detailed sound anywhere, in style.
40mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Deluxe memory foam cushions
Flat folding
Each speaker driver is carefully hand picked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure the most balanced natural sound. The 40mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to deliver true high definition sound in a wide dynamic range, reproducing even the most minute details.
The Philips Fidelio M2L is fitted with a Lightning™ connector, which supplies a pure digital signal directly to the headphones. Keeping the signal digital helps to reduce crosstalk interference and improves stereo separation.
The digital-to-analog converter (DAC) integrated into the Philips Fidelio M2L gives you the freedom and mobility to enjoy your high resolution music anytime, anywhere. No hassles with lugging extra gear when you’re out and about.