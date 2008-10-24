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Discontinued

DVD Micro Theater

MCD906/73

High fidelity music

Enjoy a cinematic experience in your living room with Philips DVD Micro Theater MCD906, featuring Hi-Fi vacuum Valves and HDMI 1080p for perfect sound and image. Real wood speakers and an aluminum cabinet add to its superb performance.

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with Hi-Fi vacuum valves

High fidelity music

  • Heritage Audio

HDMI out for digital high-definition video and digital audio

HDMI out for digital high-definition video and digital audio

HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. HDMI is fully backward-compatible with DVI.

12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.

Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

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