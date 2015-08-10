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Discontinued

VisaPure MEN EssentialFacial Cleansing Brush

MS5030/00

Less Oil, More Confidence

Philips VisaPure Men Essential has advanced DualMotion Technology combined rotating and vibrating motion brings you the superb cleansing and oil control effect.

See all benefits

DualMotion brings superb oil control effect

Less Oil, More Confidence

  • Longer lasting oil control

DualMotion technology: vibrating & rotating brush

DualMotion technology: vibrating & rotating brush

Philips proprietary Dual Motion technology combines brush rotation with vibration, allowing the bristles to cleanse deeply seated oil and dirt from your face, contributing to a healthy and radiant skin.

Silky soft bristles for a gentle but deep cleansing

Simply use the device in combination with your own daily cleansing product. The silky soft bristles are as gentle as your hands but more effective, reaching all uneven and difficult spots.

Range of brush heads available for different skin needs

Range of brush heads available for different skin needs

A wider range of brush heads are also available to fit your skin type and needs.

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