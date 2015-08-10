Discontinued
MS5030/00
Less Oil, More Confidence
Philips VisaPure Men Essential has advanced DualMotion Technology combined rotating and vibrating motion brings you the superb cleansing and oil control effect.
Longer lasting oil control
Philips proprietary Dual Motion technology combines brush rotation with vibration, allowing the bristles to cleanse deeply seated oil and dirt from your face, contributing to a healthy and radiant skin.
Simply use the device in combination with your own daily cleansing product. The silky soft bristles are as gentle as your hands but more effective, reaching all uneven and difficult spots.
A wider range of brush heads are also available to fit your skin type and needs.