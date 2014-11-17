Discontinued
OTT2000B/12
Play your LPs again
The Original turntable is reminiscent of the legendary 1965 Philips AG4131 record player and features a high efficiency speaker, a dynamically balanced turntable as well as Bluetooth wireless streaming and USB ripping for MP3 recording.
Bluetooth®
Turntable for LP vinyl records
Rip LP, CD, FM onto USB
4W
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.