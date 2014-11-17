ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Classic micro sound system

OTT2000B/12

Play your LPs again

The Original turntable is reminiscent of the legendary 1965 Philips AG4131 record player and features a high efficiency speaker, a dynamically balanced turntable as well as Bluetooth wireless streaming and USB ripping for MP3 recording.

See all benefits

with turntable and wireless music streaming

Play your LPs again

  • Bluetooth®

  • Turntable for LP vinyl records

  • Rip LP, CD, FM onto USB

  • 4W

FM digital tuning with presets

FM digital tuning with presets

Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

Contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic retro design

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips