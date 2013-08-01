Discontinued
PQ227/18
Smart shave for confidence
The Philips PQ227 rechargeable electric shaver combines the close cut shaving system with unique Reflex Action technology. You can be confident you will look your best every day
Rechargeable
Micro USB
imported shaving head gives you comfortably close shaving experience
Align the razor sharp blades of the Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness; the independently floating heads follow the curves of your face.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.