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  • DualPrecision DualPrecision DualPrecision

    Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch Dry electric shaver

    PT860/16

    DualPrecision

    PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads and DualPrecision blades - that give you a cleaner shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD798.00

    Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch Dry electric shaver

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    DualPrecision

    Catches more hairs

    • DualPrecision Flexing heads
    • 50 min cordless use/1h charge
    • Pop-up trimmer
    DualPrecision heads shave long hairs and short stubble

    DualPrecision heads shave long hairs and short stubble

    DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble.

    Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

    Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

    Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave.

    Super Lift & Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

    Super Lift & Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

    The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

    Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

    Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

    Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

    Can be used corded and cordless

    Can be used corded and cordless

    Can be used corded and cordless

    50+ shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

    50+ shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

    An energy-efficient, powerful and long-lasting lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. Charge it for an hour, and you'll have 50+ minutes of shaving time - that's around 17 shaves. Charge it for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

    Simply rinses clean

    Simply rinses clean

    Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

    LED Display

    LED Display

    Indicates: Battery full, Battery low, Charging, Replace shaving heads, Quick charge

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Stand-by power
      < 0.25  W
      Max power consumption
      5.4  W

    • Design

      Handle
      • Ribbed rubber grip
      • Anti-slip
      • Ergonomic Easy Grip

    • Service

      Replacement head
      HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
      Guarantee
      2-year guarantee
      Replacement heads
      Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      Flex & Float System
      Shaving system
      • Super Lift&Cut
      • DualPrecision heads
      Styling
      Integrated pop up trimmer

    • Ease of use

      Display
      2 LED indicator
      Cleaning
      • Fully washable
      • QuickRinse hair chamber
      Shaving time
      50+ minutes, up to 17 shaves
      Operation
      • Corded and cordless
      • Rechargeable battery
      Charging time
      • 1 hour
      • 3 min quick charge for 1 shave
      Display indicates
      • Battery full
      • Battery low
      • Charging
      • Replace shaving heads
      • Quick charge

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