PT920/21
TripleTrack
This Philips PowerTouch pro shaver adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes, full washability and proven Triple Track shaving performance, PowerTouch ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine.See all benefits
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60+ minutes of cordless power for 21 shaves. Fully charges in 1 hour so it is always ready when you are
The dual blade system built into our electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave
The shaver automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave
DualPrecision shaving heads of the electric shaver have slots to shave the normal hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble
Fully washable electric shaver with QuickRinse system rinses clean in less time
The shaver constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast shave
Three shaving tracks for 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave
The shaver has a full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming your sideburns and moustache
Thoroughly washes, lubricates, dries and charges to renew the shaver for a superior shave day after day
Accessories
Power
Design
Service
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
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