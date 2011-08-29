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  • TripleTrack TripleTrack TripleTrack

    Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch Dry electric shaver

    PT920/21

    TripleTrack

    This Philips PowerTouch pro shaver adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes, full washability and proven Triple Track shaving performance, PowerTouch ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD1,698.00

    Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch Dry electric shaver

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    TripleTrack

    Shave 50% more in every stroke

    • TripleTrack blades
    • Pivoting heads
    60+ minutes of cordless shaving, 1 hour charge

    60+ minutes of cordless shaving, 1 hour charge

    60+ minutes of cordless power for 21 shaves. Fully charges in 1 hour so it is always ready when you are

    Super Lift & Cut system for a comfortably close shave

    Super Lift & Cut system for a comfortably close shave

    The dual blade system built into our electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave

    Dynamic contour response adjusts to face and neck curves

    Dynamic contour response adjusts to face and neck curves

    The shaver automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave

    DualPrecision cutting shaves even the shortest stubble

    DualPrecision cutting shaves even the shortest stubble

    DualPrecision shaving heads of the electric shaver have slots to shave the normal hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble

    Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

    Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

    Fully washable electric shaver with QuickRinse system rinses clean in less time

    SmartPivot maintains constant skin contact

    SmartPivot maintains constant skin contact

    The shaver constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast shave

    TripleTrack heads offer 50% more shaving surface

    TripleTrack heads offer 50% more shaving surface

    Three shaving tracks for 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave

    Pop up trimmer perfect for sideburns and moustache

    Pop up trimmer perfect for sideburns and moustache

    The shaver has a full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming your sideburns and moustache

    Jet Clean system cleans, charges and renews your shaver

    Jet Clean system cleans, charges and renews your shaver

    Thoroughly washes, lubricates, dries and charges to renew the shaver for a superior shave day after day

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap
      Pouch
      Soft pouch
      Jet Clean
      Jet Clean

    • Power

      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Stand-by power
      < 0.25  W
      Max power consumption
      5.4  W

    • Design

      Handle
      • Easy grip
      • Ribbed rubber grip
      Finishing
      • Front Shell (lacquered)
      • Brushed chrome deco ring
      • Mirror black display panel
      Color
      Grio anthracite

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with HQ9
      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      • SmartPivot
      • Dynamic contour response
      Shaving system
      • TripleTrack cutting system
      • DualPrecision cutting
      • Super Lift&Cut
      Styling
      Integrated pop up trimmer

    • Ease of use

      Display
      • 2 LED indication
      • Charging indication
      • Battery low indication
      • Battery full indication
      • Quick charge indication
      Charging
      • Rechargeable
      • Cordless & corded operation
      • Quick charge 3 min for 1 shave
      Cleaning
      • Fully washable shaver
      • Quick rinse hair chamber
      Shaving time
      60+ minutes
      Charging time
      1 hour
      Jet Clean
      Includes Jet Clean unit

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