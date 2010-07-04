Discontinued
R03L4F/97
Top low-drain device batteries
For your low-drain products choose LongLife batteries. Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls.
AAA
Zinc Chloride
Universal language-free symbols on the packaging explain how and where the battery can or should be used.
The high quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long battery life when used at low energy consuming devices.
These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium and Mercury.