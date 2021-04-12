Discontinued
R6B4RTU210/40
Enjoy your device longer
Ideal for all your digital devices. These high capacity AA accus do not need draining before recharging, simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more you can recharge them up to a thousand times.
AA, 2100 mAh
Nickel-Metal Hydride
Nickel-Metal Hydride technology allows recharging multiple times and makes replacement of the accus almost unnecessary.
A Nickel-Metal Hydride battery can be re-energized fully up to 1000 times without draining it before charging. This allows you to make easier and better use of your rechargeable batteries.
Saves money because it lasts as long as 1000 batteries.