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Discontinued

LongLifeBattery

R6L4F/97

Top low-drain device batteries

For your low-drain products choose LongLife batteries. Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls.

See all benefits

Top low-drain device batteries

  • AA

  • Zinc Chloride

Philips ZnC batteries contain 0% harmful heavy metals

These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium and Mercury.

Colors make recognition of battery sizes easier

To make recognition of the most common battery sizes easier, we use color coding for battery sizes according to industry standards.

High quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long life

The high quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long battery life when used at low energy consuming devices.

Technical Specifications

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