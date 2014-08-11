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  • Product in Use Photograph
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Discontinued

Shaver series 9000 SensoTouchShaving unit

RQ12/61

Reset your shaver to new

Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

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Change heads every 2 years for best results

Reset your shaver to new

  • Discontinued

  • Buy SH70 instead

Replacement shaving unit for SensoTouch 3D shavers

Replacement shaving unit for SensoTouch 3D shavers

RQ12 shaving unit is compatible with SensoTouch 3D (RQ12xx) and Arcitec (RQ10xx) shavers.

Perfectly guides hairs for a close shave with V-Track blades

Perfectly guides hairs for a close shave with V-Track blades

The patented V-Track Precision Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting angle, even hairs that are flat or different lengths. This allows you to cut 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

Technical Specifications

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