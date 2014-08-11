Discontinued
RQ12/61
Reset your shaver to new
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.
Discontinued
Buy SH70 instead
RQ12 shaving unit is compatible with SensoTouch 3D (RQ12xx) and Arcitec (RQ10xx) shavers.
The patented V-Track Precision Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting angle, even hairs that are flat or different lengths. This allows you to cut 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.
Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.