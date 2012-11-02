Discontinued
RQ370/16
70% of men agree. Great in hard to reach areas.
The new Philips RQ300 series shaver brings all the latest features such as ultimate contour following, designed for precision and comfort shaving system. You will feel confident about the shaving result, as well as the product you own.
Advanced 2D contour following automatically adjusts to every curve of your face for a smoother shave.
The slim design of the shaver allows you to easily shave even the most difficult to reach areas of your face.
The imported shaving heads give you an ultimate smooth shave that is gentle on the skin.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.