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  • Perfect grip, 0.00mm close shave Perfect grip, 0.00mm close shave Perfect grip, 0.00mm close shave

    Shaver 700 Series Electric Compact Shaver

    RQ903/06

    Perfect grip, 0.00mm close shave

    The Philips S700 series combines sleek functionality with exceptional shaving performance. Its premium compact design is crafted to fit you perfectly, making it ideal for any occasion.

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    Shaver 700 Series Electric Compact Shaver

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    Perfect grip, 0.00mm close shave

    Even on the go

    • Lift & Cut system
    • Dual SteelPrecision blades
    • 4D Floating Heads
    • Nose Trimmer
    Skin-level closeness, long-lasting result

    Skin-level closeness, long-lasting result

    Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary shaving system lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it, without the blades even touching your skin. Precision at its best, for above 17% closer shave*.

    Advanced precision for a close shave

    Advanced precision for a close shave

    Designed to match your natural hair growth, with up to 4,000,000 cutting movements per minute*, to ensure clean shave, anytime, anywhere. Dual SteelPrecision blades captures all the hairs growing in any direction at 2m/s speed**.

    Powerful yet quiet

    Powerful yet quiet

    Experience the strength of PowerPulse motor, capable of up to 4,000,000 cuts per minute, shaving thick beards in one go, achieving a smooth and close shave.

    4D Floating Heads follow your face for a comfortable shave

    4D Floating Heads follow your face for a comfortable shave

    Designed to minimize skin irritation, the 4D Floating Heads provide optimal skin contact even in difficult areas. They catch hairs effectively, avoiding excessive pressure peaks, ensuring a comfortable and precise shave.

    Compact design yet powerful shave

    Compact design yet powerful shave

    Experience effortless elegance with our premium compact design. The intuitive swipe button ensures seamless operation, while the refined light ring enhances visibility, providing you with an easy control.

    Powerful battery for 2 months of use, convenient Qi charging

    Powerful battery for 2 months of use, convenient Qi charging

    Enjoy up to 2 months of uninterrupted shaving with a single charge, thanks to the powerful lithium-ion battery. A full recharge takes just 1 hour for 60 mins run time, while a quick 3-minute charge gives enough power for a full shave****. Benefit from unique wireless charging compatibility for ultimate convenience and ease.

    Anti-Corrosion system respects the skin

    Designed for Youth skin with imperfections, Anti-Corrosion blades reduce the chance of skin irritation caused by blade impurities. The corrosion-free steel prevents the blades from getting rusty, and self-sharpening blades last up to 24 months***.

    Nose trimmer attachment removes nose and ear hair

    All you need on-the-go, with 2 in 1 grooming kit. Experience the versatility of your shaver with the nose trimmer attachment. Simply click-on the attachment to trim unwanted nose and ear hair.

    Designed to stay sharp and resist the toughest conditions

    Our shavers undergo rigorous testing to ensure they can handle every individual unique needs, providing consistent and durable performance. With our precise and durable self-sharpening blades, you can enjoy a shave like new everyday.

    Travel case to store and protect your shaver

    Ensure your grooming essentials stay safe and organized with convenient travel case. Designed with a fashionable edge, it's more than just storage.

    A convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    Adapt your shaving routine to your needs with Wet & Dry. Whether you prefer a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave with gel or foam, our shaver adapts to your needs. With IPX7 water-resistant, it allows for effortless cleaning under running water.

    Environmently friendly

    At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Attachments
      Nose trimmer
      Travel and storage
      Travel case

    • Power

      Run time
      60 minutes
      Automatic voltage
      5 V
      Battery type
      Li-ion
      Charging
      1 hour full charge

    • Design

      Color
      Ash Gold
      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      Dual SteelPrecision blades
      Contour following
      4D Floating Heads

    • Ease of use

      Display
      Light ring
      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use
      On / off method
      Swipe

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