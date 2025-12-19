RQ903/06
Perfect grip, 0.00mm close shave
The Philips S700 series combines sleek functionality with exceptional shaving performance. Its premium compact design is crafted to fit you perfectly, making it ideal for any occasion.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary shaving system lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it, without the blades even touching your skin. Precision at its best, for above 17% closer shave*.
Designed to match your natural hair growth, with up to 4,000,000 cutting movements per minute*, to ensure clean shave, anytime, anywhere. Dual SteelPrecision blades captures all the hairs growing in any direction at 2m/s speed**.
Experience the strength of PowerPulse motor, capable of up to 4,000,000 cuts per minute, shaving thick beards in one go, achieving a smooth and close shave.
Designed to minimize skin irritation, the 4D Floating Heads provide optimal skin contact even in difficult areas. They catch hairs effectively, avoiding excessive pressure peaks, ensuring a comfortable and precise shave.
Experience effortless elegance with our premium compact design. The intuitive swipe button ensures seamless operation, while the refined light ring enhances visibility, providing you with an easy control.
Enjoy up to 2 months of uninterrupted shaving with a single charge, thanks to the powerful lithium-ion battery. A full recharge takes just 1 hour for 60 mins run time, while a quick 3-minute charge gives enough power for a full shave****. Benefit from unique wireless charging compatibility for ultimate convenience and ease.
Designed for Youth skin with imperfections, Anti-Corrosion blades reduce the chance of skin irritation caused by blade impurities. The corrosion-free steel prevents the blades from getting rusty, and self-sharpening blades last up to 24 months***.
All you need on-the-go, with 2 in 1 grooming kit. Experience the versatility of your shaver with the nose trimmer attachment. Simply click-on the attachment to trim unwanted nose and ear hair.
Our shavers undergo rigorous testing to ensure they can handle every individual unique needs, providing consistent and durable performance. With our precise and durable self-sharpening blades, you can enjoy a shave like new everyday.
Ensure your grooming essentials stay safe and organized with convenient travel case. Designed with a fashionable edge, it's more than just storage.
Adapt your shaving routine to your needs with Wet & Dry. Whether you prefer a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave with gel or foam, our shaver adapts to your needs. With IPX7 water-resistant, it allows for effortless cleaning under running water.
At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support
Accessories
Power
Design
Service
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.