Discontinued
S116/02
Clean, convenient shave
Philips S100 Series shaver not only provides you clean, convenient shave but also gives special care to your skin with advanced Ag+ anti-bacterial material.
Parts that will touch your skin and store hair are made by Ag+ anti-bacterial material, which ensure every shave will be hygienic and less harmful to your skin.
CloseCut shaving system gives you clean shave
This shaver can be easily washed under tap after every use.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.