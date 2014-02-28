Discontinued
S2KB/00
High fidelity, premium quality
Philips Fidelio S2 headphones are precisely engineered to deliver natural, balanced sound, revealing every details as the artist intended. Amazing sound presented in a lightweight yet durable design for true comfort and pleasure on the go.
High resolution audio
In-ear
Ultra-soft silicone caps
Flat cable
High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality. Whether enjoying your Hi-Res collection or a more traditional music source, the smooth extended high frequencies of the Fidelio headphone range help you get more from your music.
Each speaker driver is carefully hand picked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure delivery of the most balanced, natural sound. The 13.5mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to deliver deep bass impact, transparent mid-range and refined high frequencies.