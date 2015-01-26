Discontinued
SA4TP404WF/97
Superior sound experience
The GoGEAR Tap 4.3" MP3 video player puts vividly clear videos into your hands. Enjoy videos in popular formats like RMVB, MPEG4 & AVI, in HD quality. Enhance your entertainment pleasure with a 4.3" touchscreen, built-in speaker & kickstand
Tap 4.3
Philips' innovative FullSound technology faithfully restores sonic details to compressed MP3 music, dramatically enriching and enhancing it, so you can experience CD music without any distortion. Based on an audio post-processing algorithm, FullSound combines Philips' renowned expertise in music reproduction with the power of the latest generation Digital Signal Processor (DSP). The result is fuller bass with more depth and impact, boosted voice and instrument clarity, and rich detail. Rediscover your compressed MP3 music in true-to-life sound that will touch your soul and move your feet.
Surround for movies is an advanced audio technology that directly analyzes each sound source in a movie or video soundtrack to recreate a natural soundstage with sound elements that are individually and precisely localized. The processed sound elements are then directly delivered to each ear via in-ear headphones. Surround for movies generates a natural acoustical space based on the actual content of the soundtrack. The result puts the listener right in the middle of the action for an immersive surround experience - just as the film's sound engineer had intended.
Go places with your GoGEAR player and have it sing out loud. The player comes with a built-in speaker that is powerful and precise, letting you enjoy and share sensational music and movie experiences – anywhere, everywhere. It takes away the hassle of hooking up external speakers, making the pleasure of sharing so much more delightful. GoGEAR turns up the enjoyment in entertainment.
Actual transfer speed may vary based on your operating system and software configuration.
1GB = 1 billion bytes; available storage capacity will be less.
Supports download and subscription services compatible with WMA DRM10
Windows Media and the Windows logo are trademarks, or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.
Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings.
From Philips