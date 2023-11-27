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Wireless hi-fi headphones

Discontinued

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Wireless hi-fi headphones

SBCHC8440/31

Wireless hi-fi headphones

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 440.2 kB
  • 27 November 2023

User manual - English

  • PDF file, 1.1 MB
  • 18 November 2023

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