SBX501C5B0/97
Elevate your home fire safety
Redefining with a handle-less design and automatic door opening. The immersive digital keypad awakens upon a touch. Crafted from low-carbon alloy steel and advanced fire-resistant materials, SBX501 ensures both fire protection and security.
Immersive digital keypad
Fire-resistant material
Intelligent control system
Abnormal alerts
With an immersive digital panel that activates at your fingertips, the safe employs semiconductor fingerprint technology for precise verification, enabling one-touch unlocking. For added convenience, it also includes a mechanical key design, ensuring a smooth and worry-free unlocking experience.
The innovative handle-less door panel design of the fire-resistant safe demonstrates exceptional craftsmanship. Internally, it is made from robust low-carbon alloy steel plates and proprietary fire-resistant materials. The door surface is sleek, shiny, and adorned with vibrant colors, striking a perfect balance between safety, fire resistance, and aesthetics.
The safe's capacious interior offers abundant space for securely storing a wide range of valuables. Adjustable shelving facilitates the storage of larger items, catering to your adaptable storage needs.
The battery life (stand-by time) depends on the actual usage.
All thicknesses are the maximum thickness.
Fire Rating: UL350-2HR