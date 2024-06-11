SCN355/INT
Small Space. Massive Image!
Positioned only a few centimeters away from a wall, the Triple Laser Ultra Short Throw projector Screeneo UL5 Smart delivers a Full HD image with HDR10 and REC2020 color accuracy, up to 120"*. Pre-loaded apps. Dual band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
Ultra Short Throw, 100" screen
Full HD with 108% REC2020
LuminOS system, built-in apps
Ultra Compact
Enhance your viewing experience with the Screeneo UL5 Smart's integrated 2x3W speakers. They provide a balanced audio output, complementing your visuals for a well-rounded entertainment experience. Want a bigger sound? Just connect your external Bluetooth speaker to the Screeneo UL5 Smart!
Dive into a boundless universe of entertainment with the Screeneo UL5 Smart, powered by our advanced LuminOS, an Android-based system. Fresh out of the box and ready for immediate enjoyment, this device comes pre-loaded with all your favorite apps - Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Disney+, and more! Experience the world of multimedia right at your fingertips, all with the ease and convenience of the Screeneo UL5 Smart.
Unlock the power of versatile connectivity with the Screeneo UL5 Smart. With HDMI 2.1, USB A, and USB-C ports, connecting devices like gaming consoles, Apple TV, or satellite receivers is a breeze. Use the USB A power port for a hassle-free Amazon Fire Stick connection. Plus, the USB-C port powers your projector and allows easy hook-up of laptops, smartphones, or tablets. The Screeneo UL5 Smart ensures seamless entertainment with its all-encompassing connectivity.
Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on projector settings. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.
The terms HDMI, HDMI High-Definition Multimedia Interface, HDMI trade dress and the HDMI Logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.
APPS: Internet connection required. Data and subscription charges may apply. Apps and UI may be subject to change without notice. Agreement of the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy is required before use. Some services are available to watch after registration and subscription.