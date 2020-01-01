Discontinued
SH30/51
Reset your shaver to new
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 5000X, Series 3000 and Series 1000 Shaver.
S1141/00
S3144/00
S3241/12
S3244/12
S3342/13
X3001/00
X3052/00
PowerCut blades
Fits S1000, S2000, S3000 series
Fits S5000 series rounded shape
Fit 5000X (X5xxx)
27 self-sharpening blades consistently cut each hair right above skin level for a smooth, even finish every time. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.
Check the back of your shaver's handle to confirm replacement head. Need help? Visit philips.com/accessories
1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retainer by turning the lock counterclockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retainer and secure it by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.
where facilities exist