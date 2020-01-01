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All series

  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new

Discontinued

SH30Replacement shaving heads

SH30/51

Reset your shaver to new

Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 5000X, Series 3000 and Series 1000 Shaver.

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Compatible products
Shaver 1000 Series

Shaver 1000 Series
Dry electric shaver

S1141/00

Shaver 3000 Series

Shaver 3000 Series
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

S3144/00

Shaver 3000 Series

Shaver 3000 Series
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

S3241/12

Shaver 3000 Series

Shaver 3000 Series
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

S3244/12

Shaver 3000 Series

Shaver 3000 Series
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

S3342/13

Shaver 3000X Series

Shaver 3000X Series
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

X3001/00

Shaver 3000X Series

Shaver 3000X Series
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

X3052/00

Replace every 24 months for a shaver like new

Reset your shaver to new

  • PowerCut blades

  • Fits S1000, S2000, S3000 series

  • Fits S5000 series rounded shape

  • Fit 5000X (X5xxx)

Consistent and clean shave

Consistent and clean shave

27 self-sharpening blades consistently cut each hair right above skin level for a smooth, even finish every time. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.

For shavers series 1000, 2000, 3000 and 5000 rounded shape

For shavers series 1000, 2000, 3000 and 5000 rounded shape

Check the back of your shaver's handle to confirm replacement head. Need help? Visit philips.com/accessories

Easy to replace shaving heads

Easy to replace shaving heads

1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retainer by turning the lock counterclockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retainer and secure it by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. where facilities exist