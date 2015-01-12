Discontinued
SHB6250/00
Wireless clear sound
With its stylishly slim, ultra portable and foldable design plus Bluetooth connectivity, the Philips SHB6250 is the ultimate on-the-go headphones. Enjoy superbly rich bass and refined clarity – always, without the hassle of tangled cables.
40mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Compatible with Siri and Google Now, the latest Philips Bluetooth headphones make using your virtual assistant even easier. All you need is a press on the earcan button to activate Siri on iPhone or Google Now on Android devices.
Your headphones are ergonomically designed to fit you perfectly, thanks to its adjustable earshells and headband – for true comfort and security on the go.
Actual results may vary