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Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB6250/00

Wireless clear sound

With its stylishly slim, ultra portable and foldable design plus Bluetooth connectivity, the Philips SHB6250 is the ultimate on-the-go headphones. Enjoy superbly rich bass and refined clarity – always, without the hassle of tangled cables.

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cut the cables not the quality

Wireless clear sound

  • 40mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

40mm neodymium drivers for deep bass and clear sound

40mm neodymium drivers for deep bass and clear sound

Activate Siri and Google Now with a press on earcan button

Compatible with Siri and Google Now, the latest Philips Bluetooth headphones make using your virtual assistant even easier. All you need is a press on the earcan button to activate Siri on iPhone or Google Now on Android devices.

Adjustable earshells and headband for the perfect fit

Adjustable earshells and headband for the perfect fit

Your headphones are ergonomically designed to fit you perfectly, thanks to its adjustable earshells and headband – for true comfort and security on the go.

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  1. Actual results may vary