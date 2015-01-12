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Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB7250/00

High resolution sound

The Philips SHB7250 with Bluetooth connectivity eliminates cables but not sound quality, delivering deep bass and pristine clarity. Easily switch from music to calls and enjoy comfort on the go, thanks to soft-cushioned earshells.

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with digital bass boost

High resolution sound

  • 40mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

40mm neodymium drivers for deep bass and clear sound

40mm neodymium drivers for deep bass and clear sound

Adjustable earshells and headband for the perfect fit

Adjustable earshells and headband for the perfect fit

Your headphones are ergonomically designed to fit you perfectly, thanks to its adjustable earshells and headband – for true comfort and security on the go.

Compact foldable design for easy portability on the go

Compact foldable design for easy portability on the go

Cleverly designed to give you the best experience on the go, your bluetooth headphones can be easily folded away for easy portability and storage. Carefully selected components, including hinges that allow the headphone parts to be moved with ease, make these headphones your perfect travel companion.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary

  2. When using the headphone cable supplied