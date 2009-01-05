Discontinued
SHD8900/00
Rich wireless music
Clear digital transmission, flawless reception and true CD sound quality deliver acoustics that are incredibly rich yet smooth. Its audio performance is matched by premium comfort from a self-adjusting inner headband and soft ear cushions.
Quick charge
The 2.4 GHz digital transmission prevents compression and data loss between the transmitter and the headphones. The digital signals are converted to analog signals at the end of the transmission process. The end-result is superb sound quality, with smooth acoustics and minimal data loss.
True CD sound quality lets you get the most out of your music enjoyment, thanks to a sophisticated digital transmission process that guarantees no data compression. What you hear is richly detailed and faithful to the original music source.
The dual-antenna design ensures that there are no blindspots, regardless of reception angles. The headphones contain two individual antennas, placed in the left and right earshells, for superb wireless music without interruption (no blindspot) and greater freedom of movement.