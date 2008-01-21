Discontinued
SHD9100/05
Crystal-clear transmission
Philips digital wireless HiFi headphones for the clearest possible sound reception. Background noise is virtually eliminated giving you a crystal-clear sound. Energizing docking station with battery status indicator ensures easy recharging.
Pressing the handy tuning button on the headphone sets the microprocessor-controlled circuit going to optimally tune the transmission frequency for the best possible reception and superb audio quality.
The easily adjustable mechanism provides a comfortable close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.
The docking station is the most convenient way to store your receiver when not in use. At the same time, it will recharge your reciever unit and have it ready for use at any moment.