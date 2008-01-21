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Discontinued

CineosDigital Wireless Headphone

SHD9100/05

Crystal-clear transmission

Philips digital wireless HiFi headphones for the clearest possible sound reception. Background noise is virtually eliminated giving you a crystal-clear sound. Energizing docking station with battery status indicator ensures easy recharging.

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Digital wireless HiFi

Crystal-clear transmission

Automatic tuning simplifies tuning reception frequency

Pressing the handy tuning button on the headphone sets the microprocessor-controlled circuit going to optimally tune the transmission frequency for the best possible reception and superb audio quality.

Easy adjustable headband ensures optimum fit and comfort

The easily adjustable mechanism provides a comfortable close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.

Energizing docking station stores and re-charges receiver

The docking station is the most convenient way to store your receiver when not in use. At the same time, it will recharge your reciever unit and have it ready for use at any moment.

Technical Specifications

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