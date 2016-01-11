Discontinued
SHE3700PK/00
Big beats, pumping bass
Ultra small, big bass Philips Vibes in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort and vacuum metalized coating for sleek looks with extra protection.
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
A high quality, glossy and colorful coating creates a sleek look while adding an extra protective surface.
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalized and perfect fit
Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.