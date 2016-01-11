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Discontinued

Headphones

SHE3700PK/00

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Pink
Pink
White
White

Big beats, pumping bass

Ultra small, big bass Philips Vibes in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort and vacuum metalized coating for sleek looks with extra protection.

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Compact design with vacuum metalized protection

Big beats, pumping bass

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

Shiny, colorful coating looks sleek and also protects

Shiny, colorful coating looks sleek and also protects

A high quality, glossy and colorful coating creates a sleek look while adding an extra protective surface.

3 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

3 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalized and perfect fit

A perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

A perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.

Technical Specifications

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