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Discontinued

CitiScape StradaHeadphones with mic

SHL5105BK/00

Clear sound

Innovation meets experimental street fashion with the striking CitiScape Strada. Inspired by hip urbanites, the slim and lightweight headphone delivers pristine sound while its on-trend fabric headband keeps you in true comfort and style.

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with lightweight design

Clear sound

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Lightweight headband

  • Flat folding

32mm high-powered drivers deliver clear sound

32mm high-powered drivers deliver clear sound

32mm high-powered drivers deliver clear, detailed and natural sound. Immerse in every single note and nuance – anytime, anywhere.

Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone

Your CitiScape headphones feature a built-in microphone so you can easily switch from listening to music to taking phone calls. It’s a breeze staying connected with your music – and with the people who matter most to you.

Fine-knit headband sleeve with a vivid design

Fine-knit headband sleeve with a vivid design

Inspired by fashion sneakers with vividly colored shoelaces, the CitiScape Strada's headband is wrapped with a finely knitted fabric sleeve so you can strut in stylish comfort while you enjoy your music.

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