Discontinued
SHP1900/97
Lightweight and comfortable
Full-size headphones with lightweight design for comfortable listening
Over-ear
Black
The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.
The light weight material used for the headband
The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.