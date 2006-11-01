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Discontinued

Hi-fi headphones

SHP8900/97

Superior sound clarity

Comfortable and fully adjustable headphones with neodymium speaker drivers deliver superior sound clarity and wide frequency response

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Hi-fi

Superior sound clarity

  • Unprecedented precision

The whole ear is covered to optimize sound quality

Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.

Easy adjustable headband ensures optimum fit and comfort

The easily adjustable mechanism provides a comfortable close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.

24k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra reliable connection

Rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

Technical Specifications

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