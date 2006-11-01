Discontinued
SHP8900/97
Superior sound clarity
Comfortable and fully adjustable headphones with neodymium speaker drivers deliver superior sound clarity and wide frequency response
Unprecedented precision
Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.
The easily adjustable mechanism provides a comfortable close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.
Rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.